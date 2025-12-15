CANADA, December 15 - Released on December 15, 2025

Government of Saskatchewan Reflects on Actions Supporting Reconciliation - 10th Anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Final Report

Today, the Ministry of Government Relations released "Dayagen Togada Mani: 10 Years of Action Supporting Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan," a document reflecting on the province's efforts to advance reconciliation in Saskatchewan since the publication of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's (TRC) final report and 94 Calls to Action on December 15, 2015.

The phrase "Dayagen Togada Mani" is a Nakota saying meaning 'moving ahead in a good way.' This document summarizes the Government of Saskatchewan's progress toward reconciliation, highlighting key actions and initiatives over the last 10 years.

"We recognize and appreciate that reconciliation is an ongoing process," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "This report is an important milestone recognizing how far we have come in partnership with the First Nation and Métis leaders and organizations in our province. The Government of Saskatchewan affirms its commitment to advancing truth and reconciliation in our province through continued action and investment, recognizing that there is still work to be done."

The 54-page document is organized by the themes of the Calls to Action and includes highlights such as:

The signing of Canada's first coordination agreement with Cowessess First Nation and the Government of Canada, guaranteeing Cowessess jurisdiction over their child and youth services under federal legislation.

Efforts to revitalize Indigenous languages supported by Indigenous Language Teacher education programs and additions to Saskatchewan's K-12 curriculum.

The Dzirat'i Pilot Training Program bringing skills, experience and guaranteed jobs to northern communities.

The establishment of Senior Indigenous Advisors and similar positions throughout government, ensuring First Nation and Métis perspectives are represented at executive decision-making tables.

"Dayagen Togada Mani: 10 Years of Action Supporting Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan" can be found on saskatchewan.ca.

