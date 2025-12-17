Lieutenant Governor Bernadette McIntyre 2025 Christmas Message

CANADA, December 17 - Released on December 17, 2025

Hello! Bonjour! Tansay! Happy holidays!

As our Monarch's representative in Saskatchewan, it is my pleasure to extend season's greetings on behalf of His Majesty, King Charles the Third, King of Canada. And I offer my own best wishes as well, to you and yours at this most wonderful time of the year.

Looking back over 2025 - it certainly has been a momentous year for me and my family!

I was installed as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan on January 31st, in our province's Legislative Building. It was an amazing experience.

Over the years, I had often said that being the Lieutenant Governor must be the best job ever. I am happy to report that I was right!

In my role, I am fortunate to play a part in recognizing the accomplishments of outstanding individuals. I present our province's highest honours - the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal, and the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal - to people who have excelled in numerous ways to the benefit of our province and beyond. Hearing their stories is inspiring.

I also present exemplary service medals to police, fire fighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel. It is important to acknowledge the service and sacrifice of those who ensure our health and safety.

In addition, I was delighted to recognize numerous remarkable people in His Majesty's name by bestowing King Charles the Third Coronation Medals.

In May, I had the incredible honour of visiting His Majesty in person. My husband Rich and I were thrilled to travel to London, England to visit with The King in the spectacular surroundings of Buckingham Palace! It was an unbelievable experience. The King gave us a warm welcome, and we were struck by his interest in, and knowledge of, our province.

Rich and I met the King again less than two weeks later! During the Royal Couple's visit to Ottawa, we chatted with them at their tree planting ceremony, and again at the reception for Viceregal representatives from across the country.

His Majesty was in our national capital to perform the highly significant and symbolic act of reading the Speech from the Throne. Usually, the speech is delivered by the Governor General. Last May was the first time our sovereign had read a Throne Speech in Canada in 48 years!

I was honoured to sit in the Chamber with other dignitaries to witness that momentous occasion. The highlight was the end of the Speech when King Charles said those memorable words: The True North is indeed Strong and Free.

On October 22nd, I read a throne speech for the first time as a part of my constitutional duties. The speech outlined the provincial government's plans for the coming session; the opening of the legislature and the throne speech are important to our parliamentary procedure. Serving as the Lieutenant Governor is an immense honour, which I take very seriously and also thoroughly enjoy!

The majority of my time is spent at community celebrations such as sports competitions, pow wows, exhibition openings, plays, concerts, festivals, teas and galas. I appreciate the opportunity to participate in local events, meet friendly people and learn more about our province.

I also have the pleasure of hosting events at Government House in Regina. By far the largest of those is the Lieutenant Governor's Canada Day Celebration. On July first, my husband and I hosted thousands of guests, sporting red and white attire, and big smiles, as they had fun taking in the activities and the entertainment.

These community events would not be possible without hard-working volunteers. When you give from the heart, good things happen. In this season of giving, I am especially grateful to everyone who gives their time, energy and funds to worthy causes.

And, I am grateful for opportunities the holidays provide to gather with family and friends. However, the festive season is not joyous for everyone. Thank you for remembering those who are in need of care and attention.

I am eager to see what the new year has in store. I invite you to join me on January first to kick off 2026 at the annual Lieutenant Governor's New Year's Day Levee in Government House, all decked out in Yuletide splendor.

On behalf of my family and staff, I wish you health, happiness, and prosperity throughout the holidays and into the new year.

Joyeux Noël! Merry Christmas! Happy New Year!

