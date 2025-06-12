Saskatchewan Fire Update - June 12

CANADA, June 13 - Released on June 12, 2025

As of 11:00 hours on Thursday, June 12, there are 23 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, three are categorized as contained, six are not contained, 12 are ongoing assessment and two are listed as protecting values.

This year, Saskatchewan has had 258 wildfires, which is well above the five-year average of 147 to date.

Of these fires, approximately 44 have been caused by lightning. The remaining fires are human caused and can be categorized by the following:

Recreation: a wildfire caused by people or equipment engaged in recreational activities such as fishing, picnicking, hiking or quadding.

Resident: a wildfire resulting from activities performed by people or machines for agriculture or an accidental fire caused by activity associated with normal living in a forested area.

Industry: a wildfire that is caused by an industrial activity such as land clearing, harvesting or power distribution.

Incendiary: a device used to cause a wildfire for the purpose of mischief, also called arson.

Most human-caused fires are accidental. At this time, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) believes approximately 30 fires have been intentionally set. People are encouraged to call Crimestoppers or the SPSA at 1-855-559-5502 to report individuals who intentionally started a fire.

The SPSA can confirm more than 290 values have been lost in the wildfires. This number could increase to over 400 as damage continues to be assessed by verification activities.

The provincial fire ban remains in effect for the area north of the provincial forest boundary up to the Churchill River. This includes provincial parks, provincial recreation sites within the boundary and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. The fire ban continues to prohibit the use of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs), any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks.

Repatriation efforts remain underway as 34 communities have repatriated or are in the process or repatriating. A full list of communities actively repatriating can be found on saskpublicsafety.ca.

Support for wildfire evacuees is provided by the SPSA, the Canadian Red Cross, or the community from which residents have evacuated.

If a resident's community is supported by the Canadian Red Cross, they can call 1-800-863-6582 from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. daily to be connected to supports.

If their community is supported by SPSA's Emergency and Community Support (ECS) program, they can register through the Sask Evac App then call 1-855-559-5502 for assistance. Once a person has registered and called 1-855-559-5502, the SPSA will contact them with details about support depending on your family situation.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Forest Protection Area office.

People can find the latest information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips at saskpublicsafety.ca.

A list of fire restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites can be found here.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a treasury board Crown corporation responsible for wildfire management, emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and fire safety.

