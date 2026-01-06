Investor Alert: Smart Reserve Holdings and Tradock Are Not Registered

CANADA, January 6 - Released on January 6, 2026

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) warns investors of the online entities known as Smart Reserve Holdings and Tradock.

"Checking the registration status at aretheyregistered.ca should always be the first step for Saskatchewan residents looking to invest," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "Registration status tells you that a business is legitimate. Keep your investments safe and only deal with a registered business."

Smart Reserve Holdings and Tradock claim to offer Saskatchewan residents trading opportunities including stocks, forex, cryptocurrences, indices and commodities. Additionally, Smart Reserve Holdings claims to offer bonds, mutual funds and contracts for difference (CFDs).

This alert applies to the online entities using the websites "smartreserveholdings com", "tradock io" and "tradock co" (these URLs have been manually altered so as not to be interactive).

Smart Reserve Holdings and Tradock are not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

If you have invested with Smart Reserve Holdings, Tradock or anyone claiming to be acting on their behalf, contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5936.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are allowed to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer.

-30-

For more information, contact: