Government Investment in Relocatable Classrooms Supports Students

CANADA, January 7 - Released on January 7, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan's $28.5 million investment in the 2025-26 Relocatable Classroom Program will help ensure students have the space they need to learn by providing 39 new relocatable classrooms and moving two existing classrooms.

Classrooms will go to schools in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Blaine Lake, Clavet, Corman Park, Humboldt, Lanigan and Swift Current. Classrooms will be installed over the summer and ready for students for the 2026-27 school year. 

"The Relocatable Classroom Program helps us address space pressures by adding classrooms where they are needed most," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "This helps us respond to enrolment growth and gives school divisions flexibility to manage local pressures."

School divisions apply annually for relocatable classrooms and requests are prioritized based on projected enrolments. Relocatable classrooms meet the same building standards as permanent structures and can be moved to other schools as needs change.

The government has committed $234 million to the Relocatable Classroom Program since it began in 2013-14.

