Design Procurement Completed for New Pinehouse School in Saskatchewan

January 8 - Released on January 8, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has awarded aodbt architecture + interior design the Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide design services for a new replacement school in Pinehouse, Saskatchewan.

The school will be replacing the existing Grade 7 to 12 Minahik Waskahigan High School and is to be built on the current school site within the Northern Lights School Division, northwest of Prince Albert.

Modern classrooms, collaborative spaces and expanded child care capacity will help create an environment where students can succeed and families feel supported. This investment underscores the province's focus on building strong, vibrant communities for the future.

"We are proud to be investing in the community of Pinehouse and the Northern Lights School Division," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "This new school will provide modern learning spaces for students while also expanding child care capacity for families. It is an investment in the future of Northern Saskatchewan communities."

"The awarding of design services for the new Pinehouse School project is a significant milestone," Education Minister Everett Hindley said. "We are building more than just classrooms, we are building a foundation for lifelong learning that will support development and growth for the next generation of students and families in Northern Saskatchewan."

"We are pleased to announce the architect for our new high school," Northern Lights School Division Board Chair Joey McCallum said. "I look forward to collaborating with our partners as we begin the design phase of this project, working together in the spirit of sītoskātowin."

JPH Consulting will provide project management services. Together with aodbt, the firms will form the core project team to deliver the school.

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement led the procurement with partnership and collaboration from the Ministry of Education and the Northern Lights School Division.

The design services RFP closed on November 5, 2025. The project was approved in the 2024-25 Provincial Budget and is expected to be completed in 2028.

The RFP can be found at www.sasktenders.ca.

