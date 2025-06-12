RE: Traffic alert - Camp Brook Rd, Bethel
The road is back open.
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Camp Brook Rd is blocked in the area of Dartt Hill Rd due to a tree and lines down.
This incident is expected to last for approximately 1 hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.