Governor Abbott Announces Over $794,000 In Career Training Grants For Southeast Texas Schools

Governor Greg Abbott today announced four career training grants totaling $794,546 have been awarded to four schools in Southeast Texas to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. These Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, awarded through the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 260 students for high-demand occupations as welders, nurses, and more.

“Through these career training grants, Southeast Texas students will be certified for high-demand jobs like nursing and welding,” said Governor Abbott. “These grants will empower hundreds of students to go directly from graduation into high-demand, good-paying careers. Texas is—and will continue to be—the No. 1 state for new jobs. Together, we will ensure Texans in every corner of our state have the opportunity for a better job and a bigger paycheck."

“The JET program provides top-tier technology for students to train for high-demand occupations like welding and nursing,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC continues to support CTE training across the state to continue building a skilled Texas workforce.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials and school staff at Lamar State College – Orange.

The four JET grants include:

Lamar State College – Orange: a $98,799 grant to train 94 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

a $98,799 grant to train 94 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses. Lamar State College – Port Arthur: a $142,500 grant to train 12 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

a $142,500 grant to train 12 students as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. Vidor Independent School District (ISD): a $254,777 grant to train 100 students as welders in partnership with Lamar State College – Orange.

a $254,777 grant to train 100 students as welders in partnership with Lamar State College – Orange. Warren ISD: a $298,470 grant to train 60 students as welders in partnership with Lamar State College – Orange.

Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.

