Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Floresville

TEXAS, June 12 - June 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Floresville, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to Floresville on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, Texas communities are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texans and spurring on-site spending at local businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Floresville market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

“Congratulations to the City of Floresville on being designated a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Judith Zaffirini. “This well-deserved recognition will help attract media-driven economic opportunities to this wonderful community. Floresville exemplifies the rich character, beauty, and creativity that make our communities — and our state — so special.”

“Achieving this designation as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community is a significant milestone for the City of Floresville,” said Interim City Manager Monica Veliz. “This partnership provides an exciting opportunity to showcase the unique character and beauty of our community to filmmakers across Texas and beyond. We look forward to the increased visibility, tourism, and economic development that film production can bring to Floresville.”

Floresville joins more than 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities from across the state that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview. For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline