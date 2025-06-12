Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Mark Hanasono

(Subscription required) After more than a decade overseeing high-stakes trials in Department 117, Judge Mark K. Hanasono reflects on his unexpected nomination to the appellate court, his roots as a public defender, and the legacy he leaves behind in the trial court trenches.

