Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,174 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,024 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Mark Hanasono

(Subscription required) After more than a decade overseeing high-stakes trials in Department 117, Judge Mark K. Hanasono reflects on his unexpected nomination to the appellate court, his roots as a public defender, and the legacy he leaves behind in the trial court trenches.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Mark Hanasono

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more