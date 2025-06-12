Call Sheet Media Acquires 'Rebels in Paradise: A Med School Story' by Leonard Tachmes, M.D.

Rebels in Paradise, Leonard Tachmes, MD

Outrageous, true-life medical school odyssey set in 1980s Caribbean to enter development

Leonard’s voice is original—equal parts Hunter S. Thompson and Oliver Sacks. The story is wildly funny, deeply poignant, and rooted in lived experience that resonates with all who ever failed upward.” — Call Sheet Media

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media is proud to announce the acquisition of Rebels in Paradise: A Med School Story, an audacious, semi-autobiographical screenplay written by Leonard Tachmes, M.D., a board-certified plastic surgeon with over three decades of practice in New York and Miami, and a former contemporary art gallery owner.Set in 1982 on a small Caribbean island, Rebels in Paradise follows a ragtag group of American misfits—rejected from U.S. med schools—as they attempt to survive the eccentricities, culture shock, and academic chaos of a bootstrapped offshore medical program. With unfiltered humor and sharp humanity, the script captures the formative collisions between ambition, youth, and recklessness. Think Animal House meets Stand and Deliver—with cadavers, corruption, and Caribbean sunsets.Tachmes, who has practiced aesthetic surgery for 31 years and directed a critically acclaimed Miami art gallery from 2001 to 2011, began screenwriting eleven years ago. Rebels in Paradise is his sixth completed feature-length script and his most personal.The project is currently in pre-development with casting, packaging, and director attachments to follow later this year. Call Sheet Media sees the film as a potential cult classic and a breakout comedy rooted in real, character-driven storytelling.“This is not just a med school comedy,” Tachmes notes. “It’s a love letter to second chances, to finding your tribe in the most unlikely places, and to becoming who you’re meant to be—even if it starts with failure.”About Call Sheet MediaCall Sheet Media is a Los Angeles-based film and television development company dedicated to championing bold, original voices and helping visionary storytellers bring their work to screen. From underground indies to prestige festival pieces, Call Sheet Media specializes in the untold stories that demand to be told.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.