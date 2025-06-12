Royalton Barracks / Retail Theft

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2003125

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/06/2025 at approximately 0914 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Randolph, Vermont

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Jason Lamson

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 6, 2025, at approximately 0914 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised of a reported retail theft at the Dollar General in the town of Randolph, Orange County, Vermont. Investigation determined that Jason Lamson (32) committed the offense of retail theft by stealing a cell phone from the store. Lamson was located and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange Criminal Division to answer to the charge of retail theft at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Michael Robidoux

Vermont State Police

Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov

Phone: 802-234-9933