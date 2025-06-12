Royalton Barracks / Retail Theft
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2003125
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/06/2025 at approximately 0914 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Randolph, Vermont
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Jason Lamson
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 6, 2025, at approximately 0914 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were advised of a reported retail theft at the Dollar General in the town of Randolph, Orange County, Vermont. Investigation determined that Jason Lamson (32) committed the offense of retail theft by stealing a cell phone from the store. Lamson was located and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange Criminal Division to answer to the charge of retail theft at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Michael Robidoux
Vermont State Police
Email: michael.robidoux@vermont.gov
Phone: 802-234-9933
