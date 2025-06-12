DPS Seizes Estimated $2.4 Million Worth of Methamphetamine in Hidalgo Co. (South Texas Region)

WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), during Operation Lone Star as part of a Co-Operation with federal authorities, seized over 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine during a commercial vehicle inspection in Hidalgo Co.

On Monday, June 9, 2025, around 4:00 p.m., DPS Special Agents responded to a call for assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agents at the Pharr Port of Entry. CBP Agents had conducted a commercial vehicle inspection and suspected the driver of a gray 2012 Freightliner truck tractor of smuggling narcotics. While conducting a secondary inspection, DPS Special Agents noticed a false compartment in the vehicle’s trailer area. Inside, DPS Special Agents discovered more than 390 bundles of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of more than $2.4 million.

DPS Special Agents adopted the case and arrested the driver, Luis Fernando Sarinana Matias, 28, of Reynosa, Mexico. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

