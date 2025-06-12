DPS Seizes Estimated $2.4 Million Worth of Methamphetamine in Hidalgo Co. (South Texas Region)
WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), during Operation Lone Star as part of a Co-Operation with federal authorities, seized over 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine during a commercial vehicle inspection in Hidalgo Co.
On Monday, June 9, 2025, around 4:00 p.m., DPS Special Agents responded to a call for assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agents at the Pharr Port of Entry. CBP Agents had conducted a commercial vehicle inspection and suspected the driver of a gray 2012 Freightliner truck tractor of smuggling narcotics. While conducting a secondary inspection, DPS Special Agents noticed a false compartment in the vehicle’s trailer area. Inside, DPS Special Agents discovered more than 390 bundles of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of more than $2.4 million.
DPS Special Agents adopted the case and arrested the driver, Luis Fernando Sarinana Matias, 28, of Reynosa, Mexico. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
###(DPS – South Texas Region)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.