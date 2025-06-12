ArentFox Schiff Summer Associates Get to Know Judge Scott, Learn About Importance of Pro Bono
The Landlord and Tenant Branch – within the Court’s Civil Division – has limited jurisdiction and only adjudicates eviction cases filed by landlords against tenants. Fewer than 15% of tenants facing eviction proceedings have legal representation, while 95% of landlords are represented.
Thank you for visiting, ArentFox Schiff! The DC Courts family wishes you all the best in your legal career and thanks you for your commitment to pro bono.
