ArentFox Schiff Summer Associates Get to Know Judge Scott, Learn About Importance of Pro Bono

This week, Judge Ebony Scott spoke with ArentFox Schiff summer associates about the importance of pro bono work and giving back to our  neighbors in the District. Pro Bono Manager Jodi Feldman also took the associates on a tour of the Landlord and Tenant Branch, one of the Court’s high-volume branches where pro bono representation is greatly needed to help tenants assert their rights and defenses in eviction cases. 

 

The Landlord and Tenant Branch – within the Court’s Civil Division – has limited jurisdiction and only adjudicates eviction cases filed by landlords against tenants. Fewer than 15% of tenants facing eviction proceedings have legal representation, while 95% of landlords are represented.

 

 

Thank you for visiting, ArentFox Schiff! The DC Courts family wishes you all the best in your legal career and thanks you for your commitment to pro bono.

