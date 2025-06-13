CAMPUS SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES 2025 SECURE CAMPUS AWARDS WINNERS
Campus Security Today is proud to unveil the winners of the 2025 Secure Campus Awards.WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Campus Security Today, a leading print and digital publication dedicated to safety and security across school, college, and healthcare campuses—from Converge360, a division of 1105 Media Inc.—is proud to unveil the winners of the 2025 Secure Campus Awards.
This annual awards program celebrates the top innovations from security industry manufacturers, highlighting products that demonstrate exceptional impact in enhancing campus safety. For 2025, 20 companies have been honored with awards in recognition of their standout contributions.
"It's great to see all of the entries for the 2025 Secure Campus Awards,” said Brent Dirks, editor of Campus Security Today. “All of these companies are continuing to help establish campuses as safe and secure environments for both education and businesses. Congratulations to all of the winners. Thanks so much to the judges for their hard work.”
The 2025 Award Winners
Access Control Software
Velocity Security Management System 3.8.6, Hirsch
Access Control, cloud-based management
Verkada Command, Verkada
Access Control, keyless entry
Schlage L Series Motorized Latch Retraction Mortise Locks, Allegion
Artificial Intelligence
Rhombus AI Search, Rhombus
Cameras
i-PRO U-series, i-PRO Americas
Cameras, NDAA Compliant
NEXT Modular Camera System, Vicon Industries
Cloud Solutions and Services
Salient Cloud Services, Salient Systems
Communication Devices
AXIS C1710, Axis Communications
Emergency Notification/Mass Notification
Regroup's Mass Notification System, Regroup Mass Notification
Fire/Life Safety
TG-7FEM Commercial Fire Multi-Carrier and Dual Path Communicator, Telguard
ID Badging
CyberAudit Enroller, CyberLock, Inc.
Intrusion Systems/Panic Alarms
CENTEGIX Safety Platform, CENTEGIX
Key Management
ValidiKey Pro, CyberLock, Inc.
Lockdown and Physical Security
Aspiro® Series Defendr™ Door System, Forte Opening Solutions
Locks & Door Hardware
Schlage L Series Motorized Latch Retraction Mortise Locks, Allegion
Mobile Apps
System Surveyor 2.0, System Surveyor
Perimeter Protection
SDS Perimeter Outdoor Gunshot Detection System, Shooter Detection Systems
Power Management
NetWaySP4TCW57, Altronix
Remote Guarding
IDIS Smart Privacy Masks, IDIS Americas
Unified/Integrated Systems
Operations Center, Genetec, Inc.
Video Surveillance Hardware
Eagle Eye Indoor Air Quality Sensor, Eagle Eye Networks
Video Surveillance Software
LVT Unit, LVT
Information on the 2026 Secure Campus Awards will be available on www.campussecuritytoday.com next year.
For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, CMO, at mbastionell@1105media.com.
###
About Campus Security Today
Campus Security Today brings important industry information to the largest audience of school, college, security and healthcare professionals in the market.
About Converge360
For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.
Mallory Bastionell
1105 Media
+1 3104151765
