CAMPUS SECURITY TODAY ANNOUNCES 2025 SECURE CAMPUS AWARDS WINNERS

Campus Security Today is proud to unveil the winners of the 2025 Secure Campus Awards.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campus Security Today , a leading print and digital publication dedicated to safety and security across school, college, and healthcare campuses—from Converge360 , a division of 1105 Media Inc.—is proud to unveil the winners of the 2025 Secure Campus Awards This annual awards program celebrates the top innovations from security industry manufacturers, highlighting products that demonstrate exceptional impact in enhancing campus safety. For 2025, 20 companies have been honored with awards in recognition of their standout contributions."It's great to see all of the entries for the 2025 Secure Campus Awards,” said Brent Dirks, editor of Campus Security Today. “All of these companies are continuing to help establish campuses as safe and secure environments for both education and businesses. Congratulations to all of the winners. Thanks so much to the judges for their hard work.”The 2025 Award WinnersAccess Control SoftwareVelocity Security Management System 3.8.6, HirschAccess Control, cloud-based managementVerkada Command, VerkadaAccess Control, keyless entrySchlage L Series Motorized Latch Retraction Mortise Locks, AllegionArtificial IntelligenceRhombus AI Search, RhombusCamerasi-PRO U-series, i-PRO AmericasCameras, NDAA CompliantNEXT Modular Camera System, Vicon IndustriesCloud Solutions and ServicesSalient Cloud Services, Salient SystemsCommunication DevicesAXIS C1710, Axis CommunicationsEmergency Notification/Mass NotificationRegroup's Mass Notification System, Regroup Mass NotificationFire/Life SafetyTG-7FEM Commercial Fire Multi-Carrier and Dual Path Communicator, TelguardID BadgingCyberAudit Enroller, CyberLock, Inc.Intrusion Systems/Panic AlarmsCENTEGIX Safety Platform, CENTEGIXKey ManagementValidiKey Pro, CyberLock, Inc.Lockdown and Physical SecurityAspiroSeries Defendr™ Door System, Forte Opening SolutionsLocks & Door HardwareSchlage L Series Motorized Latch Retraction Mortise Locks, AllegionMobile AppsSystem Surveyor 2.0, System SurveyorPerimeter ProtectionSDS Perimeter Outdoor Gunshot Detection System, Shooter Detection SystemsPower ManagementNetWaySP4TCW57, AltronixRemote GuardingIDIS Smart Privacy Masks, IDIS AmericasUnified/Integrated SystemsOperations Center, Genetec, Inc.Video Surveillance HardwareEagle Eye Indoor Air Quality Sensor, Eagle Eye NetworksVideo Surveillance SoftwareLVT Unit, LVTInformation on the 2026 Secure Campus Awards will be available on www.campussecuritytoday.com next year.For more information, please contact Mallory Bastionell, CMO, at mbastionell@1105media.com.###About Campus Security TodayCampus Security Today brings important industry information to the largest audience of school, college, security and healthcare professionals in the market.About Converge360For more than two decades, our readers have trusted our B2B industry insights and expert editorial voice in the areas of education, enterprise IT and development, safety, security and the channel. We bring our clients top-quality programs tailored to meet the nuanced needs of their businesses and connect them with the high-level, experienced professionals they want to reach.

