Smith Achieves Global ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

The expansion of our ISO/IEC 27001 certification further underscores our commitment to responsible infrastructure and data management.” — Mike Mercado, Chief Information Officer at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces it has achieved global certification to the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard. This internationally recognized certification establishes an information-security management system and affirms Smith’s ability to identify, control, and decrease potential risks associated with data and infrastructure security across its business operations.“Protecting our customers’ sensitive and confidential information requires scrupulous vigilance and proactive security strategies,” said Mike Mercado, Chief Information Officer at Smith. “The expansion of our ISO/IEC 27001 certification further underscores our commitment to responsible infrastructure and data management.”Smith’s Houston headquarters was originally certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 in 2024. The 2022 revision of ISO/IEC 27001 builds upon the principles of the 2013 revision and places greater emphasis on data protection, cloud security, physical security, and third-party outsourcing. With the certification in place around the world, the company will continue to develop and update its critical information-security policies, while following best practices and principles to stay ahead of the rapid advancement of technology and cyberthreats.“Economic damages from global cybercrime now exceed USD $10 trillion annually and continue to rise,” said Mike. “ISO/IEC 27001 certification is just one piece of our comprehensive information-security strategy, and this multilayered approach helps us ensure all data under our purview remains private and secure.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith’s Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

