AstroNetix, ERT, Griffin, and GXO Join Space Force Association’s Expanding Corporate Partners

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is pleased to announce the addition of four distinguished corporate partners: AstroNetix, ERT Corporation, Griffin Communications Group, and GXO, Inc. These organizations bring a wealth of expertise and innovation to the space and defense sectors, aligning with the SFA's mission to support and advance the United States Space Force and its allies.

AstroNetix

AstroNetix is a veteran-led, mission-driven company specializing in space systems, cybersecurity, and mission operations. With a strong emphasis on collaboration and end-user understanding, AstroNetix actively engages with innovative companies and government agencies to deliver smarter, faster, and more resilient solutions for national security.

ERT Corporation

ERT Corporation is a trusted provider of scientific research, engineering, environmental, and information technology services to federal and state government agencies. With a focus on delivering high-quality solutions, ERT supports critical missions across various sectors, ensuring the nation's safety and security.

Griffin Communications Group

Griffin Communications Group is a strategic communications agency specializing in the aerospace industry, STEM initiatives, and workforce development. With unrivaled access to key stakeholders, Griffin creates effective, data-driven, integrated marketing and communications strategies that connect with audiences, grow businesses, and prepare organizations to face crises with confidence.

GXO, Inc.

GXO, Inc. is a strategic consultancy dedicated to helping space companies navigate the complexities of building and scaling their businesses. Offering services in policy engagement, regulatory analysis, business strategy, and security compliance, GXO empowers startups, enterprises, investors, and government entities to achieve their missions in the dynamic space sector.

These partnerships reflect the SFA's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the space and defense communities. By joining forces with these esteemed organizations, the SFA aims to enhance its efforts in supporting the U.S. Space Force and advancing national security objectives.

For more information about the Space Force Association and its initiatives, please visit www.ussfa.org.

Catherine Sawyer
https://ussfa.org
publicaffairs@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AstroNetix, ERT, Griffin, and GXO Join Space Force Association’s Expanding Corporate Partners

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Catherine Sawyer
https://ussfa.org publicaffairs@ussfa.org
Company/Organization
Space Force Association

Colorado Springs, Colorado,
United States
+1 720-345-4969
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.

Space Force Association

More From This Author
AstroNetix, ERT, Griffin, and GXO Join Space Force Association’s Expanding Corporate Partners
Space Cities Event on June 26 Cancelled Due to Unforeseen Circumstances
Fireside Chat at AWE USA 25 Explores How XR, AI, and Digital Twins Are Transforming Human Readiness and Decision-Making
View All Stories From This Author