AstroNetix, ERT, Griffin, and GXO Join Space Force Association’s Expanding Corporate Partners
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is pleased to announce the addition of four distinguished corporate partners: AstroNetix, ERT Corporation, Griffin Communications Group, and GXO, Inc. These organizations bring a wealth of expertise and innovation to the space and defense sectors, aligning with the SFA's mission to support and advance the United States Space Force and its allies.
AstroNetix
AstroNetix is a veteran-led, mission-driven company specializing in space systems, cybersecurity, and mission operations. With a strong emphasis on collaboration and end-user understanding, AstroNetix actively engages with innovative companies and government agencies to deliver smarter, faster, and more resilient solutions for national security.
ERT Corporation
ERT Corporation is a trusted provider of scientific research, engineering, environmental, and information technology services to federal and state government agencies. With a focus on delivering high-quality solutions, ERT supports critical missions across various sectors, ensuring the nation's safety and security.
Griffin Communications Group
Griffin Communications Group is a strategic communications agency specializing in the aerospace industry, STEM initiatives, and workforce development. With unrivaled access to key stakeholders, Griffin creates effective, data-driven, integrated marketing and communications strategies that connect with audiences, grow businesses, and prepare organizations to face crises with confidence.
GXO, Inc.
GXO, Inc. is a strategic consultancy dedicated to helping space companies navigate the complexities of building and scaling their businesses. Offering services in policy engagement, regulatory analysis, business strategy, and security compliance, GXO empowers startups, enterprises, investors, and government entities to achieve their missions in the dynamic space sector.
These partnerships reflect the SFA's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the space and defense communities. By joining forces with these esteemed organizations, the SFA aims to enhance its efforts in supporting the U.S. Space Force and advancing national security objectives.
For more information about the Space Force Association and its initiatives, please visit www.ussfa.org.
https://ussfa.org
publicaffairs@ussfa.org
