VIDEO: DHS Arrests Christian Cerna-Camacho for Allegedly Punching CBP Officer during L.A. Riots

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released video footage of the arrest of a Christian Damian Cerna-Camacho, a United States (U.S.). citizen, for allegedly assaulting a federal law enforcement officer during the Los Angeles (LA), California (CA) riots. When officers tried to make the arrest, Cerna-Camacho tried to flee.

“Homeland Security Investigations arrested Christian Damian Cerna-Camacho for punching a federal law enforcement officer,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our officers are facing a 413% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest murders, rapists, and gang members. Secretary Noem’s message to the LA rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Christian Damian Cerna-Camacho

Additionally, this week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Emiliano Garduno-Galvez—an illegal alien from Mexico—for attempted murder after he threw a Molotov cocktail at law enforcement during the LA riots.

Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Elpidio Reyna for allegedly throwing rocks and explosives at federal officers.

Elpidio Reyna

If you see Reyna or have any information that could help lead to his arrest, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov.