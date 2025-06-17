Old Trapper Introduces 1.8 oz Single Serve Jerky

The Perfect On-the-Go Fuel for All Summer Adventures

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer road trips, outdoor adventures, and family outings gear up, Old Trapper, one of the country's leading producers of beef jerky and meat snacks is introducing its 1.8 oz Single Serve Snack Pack of its signature beef jerky. Packed with bold flavor, high-quality protein, and low in carbohydrates, this conveniently sized pack is the ultimate grab-and-go snack for all warm-weather plans.

Whether fueling up at a gas station, packing kids’ summer camp lunches, or hitting the trails, Old Trapper’s 1.8 oz bag delivers the same satisfying snack and handcrafted flavor fans love—now in a portable, single-serving size. Each serving contains 11g of protein to help keep consumers energized and full, without the crash associated with sugary snacks.

“We created the 1.8 oz Snack Pack with convenience in mind,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “It’s the ideal size for tossing in a backpack, glovebox, or lunch bag—perfect for families on the go, summer travelers, or anyone looking for a quick, high-protein snack that truly satisfies.”

The 1.8 oz bags are available in Old Trapper’s most popular flavors, including Old Fashioned, Teriyaki, Peppered, and Hot & Spicy. Available at convenience stores and gas stations nationwide.

For more information about Old Trapper, visit www.OldTrapper.com.

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

