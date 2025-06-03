SquarePet® Partners with PET CLUB to Expand Retail Presence Throughout Northern California

The partnership with PET CLUB allows us to reach more pet parents who are looking for specialized diets to support their pets’ health.”” — Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, TX 78717, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leader in premium pet nutrition, today announces a new retail partnership with PET CLUB, a pet supply retailer with 12 locations throughout Northern California. This collaboration marks the next step in SquarePet’s ongoing expansion across North America.

PET CLUB, known for their commitment to offering a wide range of pet products at competitive prices, will now carry SquarePet’s line of products, including the popular VFS® (Veterinarian Formulated Solutions) diets. These diets are designed to address specific health needs such as skin and digestive support, low-fat requirements, and ideal digestion, catering to dogs and cats with unique dietary needs.

“We are proud to partner with PET CLUB,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at SquarePet. “Their dedication to providing quality products aligns perfectly with our mission to offer science-backed, responsibly sourced nutrition. This partnership allows us to reach more pet parents who are looking for specialized diets to support their pets’ health.”

PET CLUB, with locations in cities such as San Jose, Emeryville and Hayward, have been serving pet owners for decades, offering a variety of products and services to meet the needs of pets and their families. The addition of SquarePet’s products enhances their offerings, providing customers with more options for veterinarian-formulated pet food.

“Adding SquarePet to our shelves is an exciting development for us,” said a representative from PET CLUB. “We are always looking to provide our customers with the best products available, and SquarePet’s commitment to quality and health-focused nutrition makes them a perfect fit for our stores.”

This partnership is part of SquarePet’s strategy to expand its retail footprint across North America, making its products more accessible to pet owners seeking premium, health-oriented pet food options.

For more information on SquarePet innovative pet nutrition solutions, please visit www.MySquarePet.com

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.

