Vertex Wireless Partners with SIMO to Expand Global AI-Powered Mobile Connectivity Solutions

WEST CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertex Wireless , a premier technology distributor and 3PL ( third-party logistics ) provider specializing in mobility products, services, and solutions, announces a strategic partnership and distribution agreement with SIMO , a global leader in AI-driven, cloud-native mobile connectivity.This collaboration enhances Vertex Wireless’ distribution portfolio by offering SIMO’s patented virtual SIM (vSIM) technology to service providers, OEMs, resellers, and enterprise customers. SIMO’s intelligent connectivity platform uses artificial intelligence to dynamically select the best-performing local network from multiple carriers in each region, delivering seamless mobile connectivity across more than 140 countries without the need for physical SIM cards or complex provisioning processes.“Vertex Wireless is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge mobile solutions, and our partnership with SIMO supports our mission to provide seamless, on-demand global connectivity,” said Martin Lund, Sr. Director of Emerging Technology at Vertex Wireless. “With SIMO's patented vSIM technology, our customers gain instant access to high-speed mobile networks worldwide.”“Partnering with Vertex unlocks new opportunities to scale our platform and reach more service provider, enterprise, and OEM customers,” said Brad Treese, VP of Sales at SIMO. “Together, we’re enabling businesses to simplify global deployment, reduce connectivity complexity, and ensure devices stay connected anywhere.”This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation in the telecom industry, delivering next-generation connectivity solutions that remove barriers to mobile access. With SIMO’s expertise in cloud-based connectivity and Vertex Wireless’ robust distribution capabilities, this collaboration is set to redefine mobile connectivity for enterprises worldwide.About Vertex WirelessVertex Wireless is a leading mobile device distributor and 3PL logistics provider, specializing in wireless hardware sourcing, enterprise mobility management, and full-service device deployment. With strong partnerships across OEMs, wireless carriers, and B2B channel resellers, Vertex Wireless delivers scalable, end-to-end solutions to optimize business operations.About SIMOSIMO, founded and headquartered in Silicon Valley, is redefining global mobile connectivity with its patented virtual SIM (vSIM) technology and AI-powered connectivity platform. With coverage in over 140 countries, and network support from hundreds of cellular carriers, SIMO's platform connects users automatically to the best-performing local 5G and 4G LTE networks—without physical SIM cards, roaming fees, or complicated provisioning. As a cloud-native solution, SIMO delivers secure wireless connectivity to millions of users across mobility, IoT, travel, and remote work, serving consumers, OEMs, enterprises, and solution providers.Learn more at www.simo.co and www.soliswifi.co Media Contact:Michael FlemingSr. Director, Marketing & Strategic DevelopmentPhone: +1.630.473.0713m.fleming@vertexwireless.com

