Vertex Wireless and ProClip USA Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

WEST CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertex Wireless , a leading technology solutions provider, and ProClip USA , a global leader in device mounting and mobile technology solutions, are excited to announce a strategic distribution partnership. This collaboration enhances the availability of ProClip’s premium mounting solutions through Vertex Wireless’ extensive distribution network, ensuring seamless access for businesses and consumers alike.With a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions, this partnership will expand the reach of ProClip’s industry-leading device mounting solutions across key markets, including enterprise mobility, transportation, logistics, healthcare, and retail. Vertex Wireless will leverage its expertise in distribution, logistics, and technology integration to deliver ProClip’s products efficiently to customers nationwide."We’re thrilled to partner with ProClip USA to bring their best-in-class mounting solutions to a wider audience," said Jason Eder, Vice President Channel Sales, Vertex Wireless. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative mobility solutions that enhance productivity and user experience."Rocky Rickard, Vice President of Sales at ProClip USA, echoed this excitement: "Vertex Wireless is a trusted leader in the mobile technology space, and their distribution capabilities will help us scale our reach while maintaining the quality and service ProClip is known for. Together, we’re making it easier for businesses and consumers to access secure and reliable device mounting solutions."The partnership is effective immediately, with Vertex Wireless now offering a full range of ProClip USA’s mounting solutions to its customers. Both companies are dedicated to providing top-tier products and support, ensuring that businesses and end-users receive the best solutions to enhance their mobile device experience.For more information on this partnership, product availability, and distribution opportunities, please visit www.vertexwireless.com or www.proclipusa.com/business About Vertex Wireless:Vertex Wireless is a leading mobile device distributor and 3PL logistics provider, specializing in wireless hardware sourcing, enterprise mobility management, and full-service device deployment. With strong partnerships across OEMs, Wireless Carriers, and B2B Channel Resellers, Vertex Wireless delivers scalable, end-to-end solutions to optimize business operations.About ProClip USA:ProClip USA, LLC is a leading provider of mounting solutions for mobile devices in the enterprise. ProClip’s rugged and reliable mounting solutions are trusted by top organizations across a wide range of industries, including transportation and logistics, manufacturing and warehousing, public safety, waste management, healthcare and more. ProClip mounting solutions are designed for seamless integration with industry-leading hardware from Zebra, Honeywell, Samsung, Panasonic, Apple and more. For more information about ProClip’s business solutions, visit: www.proclipusa.com/business

