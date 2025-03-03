Vertex Wireless Opens Secondary Distribution Center to Meet Growing Demand for Technology Solutions & 3PL Services

Vertex Wireless Expands with New Distribution Center to Meet Growing Demand

Vertex Wireless opens a second distribution center to expand inventory, enhance logistics, and improve fulfillment for mobility, IoT, and enterprise solutions.

This expansion boosts Vertex Wireless’ distribution capacity, enabling faster fulfillment, scalable 3PL services, and tailored mobility solutions to deliver wireless technology when businesses need it” — Daniel Wisniewski, VP and General Manager

WEST CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertex Wireless, a premier technology distributor and 3PL (third-party logistics) technology logistics provider specializing in mobility products and related services / solutions, announces the opening of a second distribution center to support its expanding inventory and logistics services. This strategic expansion boosts the company’s ability to stock more technology, smartphones, tablets, routers, IoT, and enterprise mobility devices while enhancing order fulfillment, White-Glove services, and supply chain efficiency.Increased Warehouse Capacity for Faster Wireless Device FulfillmentCentrally located in Nothern, Illinois, the new distribution center facility strengthens Vertex Wireless’ position as a leading mobile technology distributor, ensuring:✅ More in-stock wireless devices – Faster availability of the latest 5G smartphones, tablets, and connected devices. Enhanced 3PL services – Comprehensive warehousing, order fulfillment, and direct-to-user shipping for carriers, resellers, and enterprise clients. Expanded White-Glove solutions – Custom device kitting, staging, software preloading, and deployment for seamless business integration.✅ Accelerated nationwide shipping – Optimized inventory placement to reduce lead times and improve delivery speeds.✅ Operational redundancy – Multi-warehouse infrastructure minimizes downtime risks, ensuring business continuity and reliable order fulfillment.✅ Secure inventory segregation – Ability to allocate exclusive, secure storage areas for high-value or specialized inventory, enhancing security and compliance.Supporting Enterprise Mobility & Supply Chain Growth“This expansion is a game-changer for Vertex Wireless,” said Daniel Wisniewski, Vice President and General Manager. “With increased distribution center capacity, we can offer faster device fulfillment, scalable 3PL services, and customized mobility solutions, ensuring businesses have the wireless technology they need—when they need it.”As mobile technology adoption accelerates, Vertex Wireless continues to enhance its logistics, distribution, and enterprise mobility services, reinforcing its role as a trusted OEM, Carrier, and Business Channel Reseller distribution partner.About Vertex WirelessVertex Wireless is a leading mobile device distributor and 3PL logistics provider, specializing in wireless hardware sourcing, enterprise mobility management, and full-service device deployment. With strong partnerships across OEMs, Wireless Carriers, and B2B Channel Resellers, Vertex Wireless delivers scalable, end-to-end solutions to optimize business operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.