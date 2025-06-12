Dr. Jamal Bryant Announces Juneteenth Celebration at New Birth

The event is open to the public and will feature a wide range of Black-owned businesses offering fashion, wellness, home goods, gourmet products, and more, alongside live entertainment, giveaways, and family-friendly activities.

Pop-up Marketplace Expands Bullseye Black Market Movement, Showcasing 100+ Black Entrepreneurs, June 21-22

We are building an ecosystem where Black businesses thrive, families build generational wealth, and our communities control their own financial future. ” — New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant

STONECREST, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancing efforts to promote Black entrepreneurship and economic justice, Dr. Jamal Bryant is celebrating Juneteenth with a two-day pop-up marketplace spotlighting more than 100 Black-owned businesses. The Juneteenth celebration will take place Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at New Birth’s Samson Family Life Center in Stonecrest.

The event is open to the public and will feature a wide range of Black-owned businesses offering fashion, wellness, home goods, gourmet products, and more, alongside live entertainment, giveaways, and family-friendly activities. A limited number of vendor opportunities remain available at www.newbirth.org, and interested participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

This year’s Juneteenth celebration builds on the growing momentum of the Bullseye Black Market, launched earlier this year as part of Dr. Bryant’s national boycott of Target stores following their rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments. Over Easter weekend, the inaugural three-day marketplace drew more than 10,000 patrons, powerfully demonstrating the community’s commitment to supporting Black-owned businesses.

“Our power is not simply in protest but in creating lasting pathways for economic independence,” said Dr. Bryant, senior pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. The Juneteenth marketplace is not just a marketplace, it’s a movement. We are building an ecosystem where Black businesses thrive, families build generational wealth, and our communities control their own financial future. This Juneteenth, we celebrate freedom not only as a moment in history, but as an ongoing mission we’re determined to fulfill.”

New Birth’s Juneteenth celebration is the latest expression of its commitment to pairing faith with action, empowering communities to advance both spiritual growth and economic self-determination.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.