Develop Fulton Board Approves Inducement and Bond Resolution to Support Job Retention for Growing South Fulton Employer

Rendering of Miller Zell expansion.

$31M Investment Will Retain Over 300 Jobs, Create New Employment Opportunities, and Strengthen Miller Zell’s Long-Term Headquarters Presence in South Fulton

This project allows us to retain more than 300 high-quality jobs and support a company that continues to invest in innovation and sustainability.” — Kwanza Halll, Chair of the Develop Fulton Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Develop Fulton Board of Directors approved an inducement resolution during its Dec. 11 meeting and subsequent bond resolution during a Special Called meeting on Dec. 18 to support a significant expansion of Miller Zell, Inc., a national leader in retail experience design and execution. The approval advances “Project Strategic Growth,” a $31 million capital investment that will retain more than 300 existing jobs, create new employment opportunities, and reinforce the company’s long-standing headquarters presence in Fulton County.

The incentive enables Miller Zell to expand its 316,000 sq. ft. headquarters campus, originally completed in 2016, through the construction of an approximately 130,000 sq. ft. warehouse and product logistics facility. The new facility will enable the company to consolidate operations, modernize logistics, and strengthen its competitiveness in a rapidly evolving industry. The expansion is also designed for future rooftop solar capacity, furthering Miller Zell’s commitment to sustainable, green-focused operations.

“Miller Zell is a valued employer and community anchor in South Fulton,” said Kwanza Hall, Chair of the Develop Fulton Board of Directors. “This board approval underscores our commitment to strengthening Fulton County’s economic vitality. This project allows us to retain more than 300 high-quality jobs and support a company that continues to invest in innovation and sustainability.”

Local city officials also celebrated the impact of the expansion on the Fulton Industrial Corridor and the broader South Fulton community.

“I am excited to welcome Miller Zell’s continued expansion along the Fulton Industrial corridor,” said District 1 Councilwoman Dr. Catherine Rowell. “Their growing presence reinforces what we have long recognized — that South Fulton offers a diverse and highly skilled labor force and unmatched access to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.”

City leadership, who noted Miller Zell’s local impact since first locating in South Fulton in 2016, echoed the significance of the project’s long-term vision. “The City of South Fulton serves as an anchor for responsible economic stewardship, and this particular retention and expansion project is a significant step in advancing that mission,” said City Manager Sharon D. Subadan. “Consolidating operations within the city strengthens our industrial base and expands our support of renewable energy initiatives. In partnership with Develop Fulton, this project positions us all for stable, sustainable growth aligned with our long-term strategic objectives.”

The project, located at 6100 Fulton Industrial Boulevard SW within Fulton County, the City of South Fulton, and Fulton County Schools, is led by 6100 Fulton Industrial Partners, LLC, the project owner. The expansion represents a new $15 million investment on a constrained site, where the incentive will help offset unusually high development and construction costs.

“Fulton County has been home to Miller Zell for decades, and we appreciate Develop Fulton’s leadership in helping us secure our long-term future here,” said Chip Miller, CEO of Miller Zell. “This expansion strengthens our ability to innovate, grow sustainably, and continue investing in our workforce and community.”

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS AND IMPACTS

Project Strategic Growth is expected to generate significant economic benefits, including:

• $31 million total capital investment, inclusive of the existing headquarters project, with an estimated overall economic impact of approximately $4.8 billion based on the new investment

• Retention of 312 full-time jobs; creation of 10–12 new permanent jobs, and approximately 100 construction jobs

• The project is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2026

