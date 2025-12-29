New Birth Invites the Community to a Powerful New Year’s Eve Worship Experience with Two Dynamic Services

Join New Birth Missionary Baptist Church for a powerful New Year’s Eve Worship Experience with two services at 12pm and 10pm. Join New Birth Missionary Baptist Church for a powerful New Year’s Eve Worship Experience with two services at 12pm and 10pm.

Each service will feature dynamic praise and a transformative message from Senior Pastor Dr. Bryant.

New Year’s Eve is more than a moment on the calendar, it’s a spiritual crossing. ” — Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant

STONECREST, GA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will welcome its congregation and the community to an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Worship Experience on Wednesday, Dec. 31, offering two powerful services at noon and 10 p.m. as the church closes out 2025 with worship, gratitude, and bold expectation for the year ahead. The 10 p.m. Watch Night Celebration will feature a special musical guest appearance by award-winning gospel recording artist Tim Bowman Jr., known for chart-topping worship favorites including “I’m Good” and “Heal.”

Designed to meet worshippers where they are, each service will feature dynamic praise and a transformative message from Senior Pastor Dr. Bryant, calling believers to reflect on God’s faithfulness and step into 2026 with renewed focus, faith, and purpose.

“New Year’s Eve is more than a moment on the calendar, it’s a spiritual crossing,” said Dr. Bryant. “As we release what was and embrace what’s ahead, we are inviting our congregation and community to enter 2026 grounded in gratitude, fueled by faith, and expectant of God’s next move. This is a night to reset your spirit and realign your vision for the year ahead.”



12 p.m. /Noon | Midday Praise Experience

The noon service offers an uplifting and reflective worship experience, ideal for families, seniors, and those who prefer to celebrate earlier in the day. Worshippers are invited to give thanks for God’s sustaining grace throughout 2025 while preparing their hearts for a strong and intentional start to the new year.

Doors open: 11:00 a.m.

Transportation: Shuttle pick-up at Indian Creek MARTA Station at 11:00 a.m.



10 PM | Watch Night Celebration

The 10 p.m. Watch Night Celebration will usher worshippers into 2026 with vibrant praise and a timely, empowering message. As the clock strikes midnight, the New Birth family will celebrate together in anticipation of new opportunities, fresh beginnings, and God’s continued favor in the year ahead. Service features gospel recording artist Tim Bowman Jr.

Doors open: 9:00 p.m.

Transportation: Shuttle pick-up at Indian Creek MARTA Station at 9:00 p.m.

Both services will be held on the campus of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church located at 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Stonecrest. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. For more information, visit newbirth.org or follow New Birth on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.