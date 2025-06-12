InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Smarter, Safer Way to Lace Up Footwear in Locker Rooms, Stores, and More

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodney H. of Vacaville, CA is the creator of the Bench Step, redefined system that improves comfort and functionality in locker rooms, retail stores, and changing areas. This invention provides a built-in platform system for users to easily put on and secure their footwear. Whether hockey players are tying their skates before hitting the ice, shoppers trying on new shoes, or someone managing back or knee pain, Bench Step offers a reliable, ergonomic solution.The innovative bench design features two sliding platforms that extend from either end, allowing users to stand upright while placing their foot on a secure, non-slip surface. This makes it much easier to tie laces, buckle boots, or adjust gear without strain or mess. Traditional benches often get scratched, chipped, or worn down from repeated misuse, especially by athletes placing skate blades or dirty soles on the seat surface. Bench Step eliminates that problem by creating a dedicated foot placement zone to keep benches intact and shared environments cleaner.Key features of the Bench Step include:• Dual sliding platforms extend from both ends of the bench.• Locking hinge mechanism holds the platforms securely in place.• Grit-style surface (e.g., sandpaper or anti-slip coating) prevents foot slippage.• Durable materials such as metal, PVC, or Plexiglas ensure long-term use.• Suitable for locker rooms, retail footwear sections, gyms, ice rinks, and more.• Helps prevent damage to benches and reduces strain on knees and back.The system is ideal for numerous environments like sports team locker rooms, recreational facilities, retail environments, schools, rehab centers, and much more. The Bench Step offers a convenient and professional-grade upgrade to standard seating.Rodney filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Bench Step product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Bench Step can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.