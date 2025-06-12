Bayside Prosthodontist Discusses New Practice Technology

Prosthodontist Sameet Sheth, DDS highlights new technology for dental restorations available at Restorative and Implant Dentistry of Bayside.

BAYSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restorative and Implant Dentistry of Bayside has integrated state-of-the-art 3D printing technologies into its practice. The addition of ceramic 3D printing and SprintRay 3D printing systems aim to streamline dental procedures and enhance treatment outcomes for patients. Board-certified Bayside prosthodontist Sameet Sheth, DDS notes that the adoption of these innovative dental technologies reflect Restorative and Implant Dentistry of Bayside’s commitment to incorporating modern advancements in oral care.Regarding the new technology, Dr. Sheth explains, "The introduction of ceramic and SprintRay 3D printing is transforming how we approach dental care. These tools allow us to enhance our accuracy, efficiency, and overall patient satisfaction.”Details on the new printing technology include:• Ceramic 3D printing – Often ideal for same-day restorations, ceramic 3D printing allows for the in-house production of high-quality ceramic dental restorations such as dental crowns veneers , and inlays and onlays. This technology digitally scans a patient’s teeth to layer ceramic material accurately, before hardening it in a controlled and computerized process. This technique typically surpasses traditional methods and molds in both speed and precision, producing restorations that not only closely resemble natural teeth but are also exceptionally strong.• SprintRay 3D printing – The advanced SprintRay 3D printing system utilizes digital light processing technology to create precise dental products such as crowns, bridges, dentures, and orthodontic devices. SprintRay printers project UV light onto resin material, curing it layer by layer to construct dental appliances and restorations swiftly and effectively. This technology allows for more personalized treatment plans and quicker turnaround times, all while maintaining meticulous attention to detail.Dr. Sheth says that the integration of state-of-the-art 3D printing technologies is part of Restorative and Implant Dentistry of Bayside's strategy to update its technological capabilities. These advancements are intended to enhance operational efficiency and the effectiveness of treatments available to patients.About Sameet Sheth, DDSDr. Sameet Sheth is a board-certified prosthodontist at Restorative and Implant Dentistry of Bayside. He attended New York University College of Dentistry before obtaining a certificate in prosthodontics from New York University. In the final year of his prosthodontic program, he held the position of Chief Resident. Dr. Sheth furthered his training with a Fellowship in Maxillofacial Prosthetics at Memorial-Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and a Surgical Fellowship in Implant Dentistry at New York University. He also serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at New York University in the Department of Prosthodontics. Dr. Sheth is a member of the American College of Prosthodontists, a Fellow of the Greater New York Academy of Prosthodontics, and a Diplomate of the American Board of Prosthodontists. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Sheth and Restorative and Implant Dentistry of Bayside, please visit baysidedentalspa.com and facebook.com/people/Restorative-and-Implant-Dentistry-of-Bayside/100063488353432/.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.baysidedentalspa.com/practice-news/bayside-prosthodontist-discusses-new-practice-technology/ ###Restorative and Implant Dentistry of Bayside38-39 Bell Blvd.Suite #250Bayside, NY 11361(718) 428-7474Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.