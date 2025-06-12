Craft Distillery Stuns at ASCOT Awards with Highest Honor

Larrikin Distiller Greg Keeley with ASCOT Awards Founder and Judge, Fred Minnick Larrikin Single Barrel Bourbon was awarded Double Platinum at the Prestigious ASCOT Awards.

Kentucky’s Larrikin Bourbon Co. Sweeps Fred Minnick's ASCOT Awards with 7 Medals, including the Coveted Double Platinum

The ASCOT win follows success at IWSC, San Francisco Spirits Awards & New York International. We are building something different here – bourbon with personality and a smidge of Aussie mischief.” — Greg Keeley, Founder & Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larrikin Bourbon Co. has notched another milestone, earning seven medals at the 2025 ASCOT Awards – one of the spirits industry's most respected blind-judging competitions, led by whiskey authority Fred Minnick. For the veteran-owned Kentucky distillery with Australian roots, it’s a validation of a unique style, blending Bluegrass tradition with Aussie pluck and irreverence.

The results speak volumes:

• Single Barrel Bourbon – DOUBLE PLATINUM

• Rosewater Bourbon – PLATINUM

• Single Barrel High Wheat Rye – PLATINUM

• Maple Bourbon Cream – PLATINUM

• Bottled in Bond – GOLD

• Deep Purple (hazmat) – GOLD

• Decade Rye Cognac Finish – GOLD

“The Ascot recognition comes on the heels of recognition at the International Wine & Spirits Competition, San Francisco Spirts Awards and the New York International,” said founder and distiller Greg Keeley. “It’s a sign we’re doing something right. We’ve been quietly building something different here – bourbon with personality and a smidge of Aussie mischief, and folks are paying attention.”

The range of awarded expressions speaks to Larrikin’s creative scope – from the unconventional Rosewater Bourbon to the refined, high-wheat Single Barrel Rye and Bourbon Cream made with Wisconsin dairy and maple syrup. Each bottle reflects the Larrikin team’s belief that good whiskey doesn’t follow trends – it sets them.

“To take home Double Platinum means we scored unanimous top marks – that’s not just fluff and bubble, that’s real-deal recognition from some of the best in the game,” said Keeley. “We’re pumped, not just for the silverware, but for what Fred Minnick’s Ascot Awards represent.”

The ASCOT Awards use a strict 100-point scale and blind judging to assess appearance, aroma, taste, and finish. Recognition at this level means holding your own against the biggest names in the global spirits world – and Larrikin Bourbon Co. has done just that.

