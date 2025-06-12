Filipino Comeback Sensation Eylsia Overwhelmed by New Fan Base

Eylsia, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach Nicolas of Palm Beach Mini Python Purse (Alexandrite)

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia, the Filipino pop sensation and former internationally ranked tennis player, is experiencing a remarkable resurgence in her career, thanks in part to a loyal and growing fan base. Known for her achievements as the youngest winner of the Irish Open and a competitor at Wimbledon and the US Open, Eylsia's journey has been anything but ordinary.

Thrust into the spotlight at the age of 10, Eylsia's tennis career was cut short due to injury, prompting a significant shift in her life. “When you're in the world of tennis, you don't have much time to think about what you want to do when you grow up,” she reflected. “After my injury, I realized how quickly endorsements and friendships can vanish.”

Transitioning into the music industry, Eylsia served as Executive Vice President at a record company with a patented CD format that featured iconic artists such as Stevie Wonder, Kenny Rogers, Paul McCartney, and Luciano Pavarotti in its format. Her rapid ascent in the business world led her to collaborate with top creative minds across multiple fields later becoming the youngest president of a nationally accredited college in the United States. She also served on the boards of several retail companies.

Eylsia later acquired Worldipi.com, a world leader in intellectual property. After experiencing a significant health challenge following a COVID-19 vaccination—which resulted in prolonged breathing difficulties—she credits her recovery and vocal comeback to a combination of medical care and voice-enhancement innovations developed by her team at Worldipi.com. “Thanks to their technologies and vocal restoration and enhancement my voice is superior to my original voice," Eylsia shared.

This unexpected turn of events has fueled her return to music. In the first week of releasing her original music compostions and videos, she received millions of views. Eylsia is reaching a new generation of fans. “This experience has shown me that adversity can lead to incredible opportunities,” she added.

Lisa Pamintuan, President of Nicolas of Palm Beach, expressed support for Eylsia’s journey: “Eylsia is a true testament to resilience and innovation. We are excited to partner with her as she transforms her brand and reaches new heights in her music career.”

Later this week, Eylsia will launch a new music video that features her company's new generation AI restoration and enhancement which she hopes will even be better received than her debut videos.

Eylsia is also developing a television series titled The Other Side, which will explore the impact—both positive and negative—of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry.

With her resilience, creative ambition, and cross-industry expertise, Eylsia is poised to leave a lasting legacy in both music and technology, proving that even the deepest setbacks can pave the way for an extraordinary comeback.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

