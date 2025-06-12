Carrie's TOUCH and Dr. Annette L. Stanton Illuminate the Breast Cancer Experiences of Black Women with Project SOAR

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carrie’s TOUCH , in collaboration with Dr. Annette L. Stanton at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), look back on seven years of Project SOAR (Speaking Our African American Realities), a groundbreaking community-academic research initiative aimed at exploring the unique experiences of Black women diagnosed with breast cancer.As conversations around racial equity in healthcare grow louder, Project SOAR’s seven-year journey offers a rare, in-depth look at the emotional and cultural realities Black women face after a breast cancer diagnosis.Black women in the United States face a 41% higher mortality rate from breast cancer compared to white women, despite similar incidence rates. Project SOAR seeks to understand the underlying factors contributing to this disparity by examining the cultural, emotional, and systemic challenges that Black women encounter during their breast cancer journey.Led by Rev. Dr. Tammie Denyse, President and Co-founder of Carrie’s TOUCH, and Dr. Annette L. Stanton, Distinguished Professor in the UCLA Department of Psychology, Project SOAR uses culturally curated focus groups, known as “Gatherings,” to delve into the “Strong Black Woman” schema. This concept encompasses historically rooted expectations for African American women to prioritize caregiving over self-care, suppress emotions, and present an image of unwavering strength, even in the face of serious health challenges.“We are here to understand the phenomenon of Black women's experiences with breast cancer, and to change lives,” says Rev. Dr. Denyse. “By addressing the systemic inequities in healthcare and providing culturally competent support, we aim to ensure that Black women not only survive breast cancer but thrive beyond it.”Dr. Stanton adds, “Through Project SOAR, we have completed two research projects to characterize Black American women’s experience of breast cancer. Based on our findings, we have created an intervention—Project SOAR Awakenings—to promote Black American breast cancer survivors’ well-being and health.” Project SOAR Awakenings will launch this summer.The team plans to begin the next phase of the work this summer 2025. Survivors are encouraged to reach out to projectsoar2018@gmail.com or 916-931-8853.The insights gathered from Project SOAR will inform the development of ethnocentric clinical care pathways, aiming to provide optimal and holistic oncologic care tailored to the needs of Black women. This initiative has primarily been supported by the California Breast Cancer Research Program and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.For more information about Project SOAR and Carrie’s TOUCH, please visit www.carriestouch.org

