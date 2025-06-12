Sunflower Garden Festival Quickly Becoming One of Summer’s Hottest Tickets

Sunflower Garden Festival is distinguished by its alcohol-free environment, creating a safe, inclusive, and multi-generational space that promotes presence, connection, and mindful celebration.

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets for Sunflower Garden Festival are selling fast with Tier 1 General Admission tickets available for purchase until June 20th, after which additional ticket tiers will be released. These tickets provide full-day access to an unforgettable celebration of music, wellness, and community.Tier 1 General Admission includes entry to all live performances and DJ sets, as well as access to every wellness class and activity throughout the day across the festival grounds. This includes access to the Artzones, installations, Zenzones, and the Kidszone. Attendees will also enjoy access to the curated vendor market featuring local artisans and creators, alongside a variety of food vendors offering diverse culinary options and the Botanical Bar. It's like a wellness retreat and music festival all in one. Youth ticket pricing and VIP packages are also available to accommodate families and festival-goers seeking additional perks.Sunflower Garden Festival takes place on Saturday, August 23rd, at Campbell’s Cross Farm in Caledon, just outside Toronto. This vibrant event brings together internationally celebrated artists including main headliner Sofia Kourtesis, renowned for her intimate and euphoric electronic music, and Mia Moretti, whose genre-blending sound offers a unique combination of storytelling, energy, and soul. The festival’s first artist lineup also features talents such as Desirée Dawson, Maria-Therese, Manta Jae, Carmelinda, LUCIANA, VIDERI, and Kill Them With Colour.Sunflower Garden Festival is distinguished by its alcohol-free environment, creating a safe, inclusive, and multi-generational space that promotes presence, connection, and mindful celebration. Designed as a family-friendly event, the festival offers a wide range of activities for all ages.Festival organizer and performer, Luciana Santaguida , carefully selected the artist lineup and event offerings to create a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience rooted in presence, connection, and safety, all set within an alcohol-free environment. The festival features a Botanical Bar that offers specially curated, organic, colourful botanical drinks for everyone to enjoy.“I wanted to create a space where we could dance, enjoy music, and truly connect,” says Santaguida. “To bring people together through conscious concerts, where we could be present with the music, without alcohol, and connect with ourselves and each other in a way that hasn’t always been available to us socially.”From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., guests are invited to move between performance areas, enjoy the wellness classes and workshops, wander the beautiful sunflowers, recharge in shaded Zenzones, and create in the interactive art spaces.Festivalgoers can engage in grounding movement sessions, sound healing, and a selection of wellness classes and workshops led by experts such as Dane Osorio, Brooke Yantzi, Kat Blessings, Bold & Centered, Audra Santa, Dianne Bondy, Carmelinda Dimanno and more local wellness leaders.Children are encouraged to dance, explore the sunflower and corn pathways, or take part in the family-friendly classes and workshops. Additionally, families will be able to enjoy the Artzone to get creative together, and play in the KidsZone. Children will have the opportunity to participate in yoga, and there will be plenty of drinks and snacks available. This day brings together many unique ways for parents and children to experience the event together. Children 5 and under are free, and youth tickets are available for youth 6 years to 17 years of age.With its immersive natural setting, carefully curated lineup, and holistic approach to celebration, Sunflower Garden Festival promises a unique cultural experience that resonates with music lovers, wellness enthusiasts, and families alike.Tickets for Tier 1 General Admission are on sale now and will remain available until June 20th. Additional ticket tiers will be released after this date.For families, Sunflower Garden offers an experience that is both playful and uniquely present, with a full day of programming that encourages participation across generations.For wellness enthusiasts, it provides access to the City’s best facilitators and an array of programming options, from creative workshops, to yoga, sound healing, breathwork, cacao ceremonies, meditation and more!For music lovers, it provides an alternative to the standard festival model, one where dancing and deep listening co-exist in a safe setting designed to inspire. One where healthy living is at the forefront - so you will eat well, drink well and be well.

