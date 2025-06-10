Confinement, displacement and disruption of livelihoods

In 2024, mass displacement was so common that, every three days on average, the members of a community were forced to abandon their homes to save their lives. Each community left behind all their belongings. All they took with them was a persistent, unshakeable fear. Not only do

displaced people lose material assets, but they also suffer a profound emotional and psychological impact. Families are separated, cultures are uprooted and the future becomes uncertain.

The Nariño department experienced particularly high levels of mass displacement in 2024. Although the number of events and the size of the affected population decreased compared with 2023, Nariño remains the most affected department in the country, accounting for 36 per

cent of displaced people nationally. The situation in Cauca also stands out. In 2024, mass displacement events increased by 75 per cent compared with 2023, rising from 12 to 21. Large increases were also recorded in Antioquia and Bolivar. In Antioquia, there was an 89 per cent increase, while in Bolivar the number of events more than quadrupled, rising from three in 2023 to 16 in 2024.

Ethnic communities have been particularly affected by mass displacement. Among those displaced, 66 per cent identified as indigenous peoples or Afrodescendants, showing that these communities are particularly vulnerable to the armed conflicts. When they lose their territories, this not only affects their livelihoods, but also erodes their cultural practices and collective identity.

The rates of individual displacement were also concerning. According to the Registro Único de Víctimas (Victims Registry), between January and December 2024, 117,697 people were individually displaced. Although this figure is high, it does not reflect the true number of people affected,

as many victims do not report the event in the year it occurs, for fear of reprisals from the armed groups or because they are unaware of the state's assistance pathway.