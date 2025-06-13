Pier House Restaurant Bar Reels in 2025 Best of Alabama Regional Award

SPANISH FORT, AL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pier House Restaurant Bar has been named a 2025 Best of Alabama Regional Award winner, recognizing the restaurant’s standout seafood, playful personality, and growing footprint along the Gulf Coast. With locations in both Spanish Fort and Orange Beach, Pier House has earned a reputation for turning fresh Gulf flavors into unforgettable dining experiences—whether that means chargrilled oysters or their fan-favorite “Shell Yeah!” oysters with a zesty mignonette.Known for pairing top-quality seafood with clever catchphrases and casual charm, Pier House has carved out a unique space in Alabama’s culinary scene. The restaurant offers more than great food. It creates moments, from weekday happy hours and family dinners to private events in its dedicated party spaces. Loyal guests often point to the thoughtful touches, like scratch-made sauces, rotating specials, and a team that treats regulars like old friends.“Our mission has always been to make seafood fun, fresh, and accessible,” says a Pier House Restaurant Bar team member. “Alongside the fun, we take our flavor very seriously. This award is a huge honor, and it reflects the hard work of our amazing team and the support of our local communities.”As this seafood spot celebrates its Best of Alabama Regional Award milestone, Pier House is already looking ahead—with new seasonal specials, more live music nights, and continued growth in both locations. For diners seeking Gulf seafood with creativity and character, Pier House Restaurant Bar delivers with one “Shell Yeah” oyster at a time.Click here for more information

