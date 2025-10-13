The Lodge Health & Rehabilitation Earns 2025 Regional Best of Florida Award

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lodge Health & Rehabilitation, a leading skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Ocala, has been recognized with the 2025 Regional Best of Florida Award. The distinction highlights The Lodge’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care, personalized service, and a supportive environment that makes rehabilitation and long-term care more approachable for residents and their families.Since opening its doors, The Lodge has focused on creating a space that balances expert medical care with comfort and community. With over 40 private suites, a modern rehabilitation gym, and thoughtful amenities such as personalized dining options, outdoor patios, and social engagement programs, the facility has become a trusted choice for both short-term rehab and long-term residency. Beyond the physical facilities, the team’s approach emphasizes meaningful connections, daily engagement, and individualized attention that go beyond standard protocols. Therapists, nursing staff, and support personnel work together to ensure residents receive the care, companionship, and encouragement they need to recover and thrive.“Receiving the 2025 Best of Florida Award is a reflection of the dedication and heart our entire team brings to The Lodge every day,” said a team member. “We strive to provide an environment where residents feel supported, families feel confident, and our community knows that quality, compassionate care is our priority.”The recognition underscores The Lodge’s commitment to excellence and its ongoing efforts to create a nurturing, home-like environment where residents can heal, recover, and engage in meaningful activities. Looking ahead, the facility plans to expand wellness programs, enhance rehabilitation services, and continue fostering the kind of personal connections that earned this honor. For residents and families navigating rehabilitation or long-term care, The Lodge remains a local example of how patient-centered care, expertise, and thoughtful attention can combine to make a real difference in people’s lives.Click here for more information!

