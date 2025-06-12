Join MDC for a native plant workshop June 28 in St. Joseph

Body

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Learn how to turn any outdoor space into a native plant paradise that saves water, supports pollinators, and looks beautiful. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering Bloom Where You’re Planted, a free workshop on native plants from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at MDC’s Northwest Regional Office. Purposeful plantings and wise care help native plants provide beauty and structure in a garden.

No previous gardening experience is necessary, but registration is required. To register, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208569.

MDC staff will talk about some of the plant species that work well in landscaping, when and how to plant them, and what type of maintenance helps them get established and flourish. Native plants are adapted to Missouri’s soils and weather patterns. Once established, natives don’t require as much watering and maintenance as non-native plants do. Native plants are also a host to pollinators, and the insects found on natives are valuable food for songbirds. Whether it’s on a balcony, in a backyard, or community plot, MDC can help you garden smart.

This workshop is intended to be in-person, but a virtual attendance link can be made available upon request. Email Northwest Regional Resource Planner Emma Zahner at emma.zahner@mdc.mo.gov for more information.

The Northwest Regional Office is located at 701 James McCarthy Drive on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph. To keep up with more events in the Northwest region, sign up for email or text updates at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.