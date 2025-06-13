Stateson Homes Announces the Launch of M2B Mortgage, a Joint Venture with Atlantic Builders and OneTrust Home Loans

Stateson Homes is proud to announce the launch of M2B Mortgage, a new joint venture formed in partnership with Atlantic Builders and OneTrust Home Loans.

BLACKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stateson Homes is proud to announce the launch of M2B Mortgage, a new joint venture formed in partnership with fellow Virginia-based homebuilder Atlantic Builders and nationally recognized lender OneTrust Home Loans. The creation of M2B Mortgage marks a major step in Stateson Homes’ continued effort to simplify and enhance the home-buying experience for its customers.

M2B Mortgage was created to provide buyers with greater control and clarity throughout the financing process. This new venture will offer improved flexibility, stronger communication, and a more personalized lending experience, all aligned with Stateson Homes’ mission to deliver exceptional service from contract to closing.

“At Stateson Homes, we’re always looking for ways to improve the homebuilding experience,” said Todd Robertson, President of Stateson Homes. “Creating M2B Mortgage allows us to do just that by enhancing the mortgage process through greater transparency, quicker responses, and a wider range of financing options tailored to our buyers’ needs.”

Through M2B Mortgage, Stateson Homes customers will collaborate closely with loan officers and the Stateson Homes team in a seamless, integrated process. This approach minimizes delays, expands access to diverse loan products, and aligns financing with buyers’ long-term goals, ensuring smoother closings and a confident, informed experience.

The partnership between Stateson Homes and OneTrust Home Loans brings together complementary strengths in homebuilding and lending. OneTrust contributes national scale, deep industry expertise, and a proven track record of successful partnerships, while Stateson Homes reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. Together, the collaboration enhances flexibility and expands access to a broader portfolio of mortgage products, offering increased value and choice to homebuyers.

“Our buyers will experience better communication, fewer delays, and more loan options to choose from,” said Robertson. “M2B Mortgage gives us the tools to grow and serve our communities more effectively while ensuring our homeowners receive the high-quality service they deserve.”

Founded in 2011, Stateson Homes is a privately owned Virginia homebuilder dedicated to crafting thoughtfully designed homes and vibrant communities across the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley, Tidewater, and beyond. Headquartered in Blacksburg, Stateson has earned a strong reputation for quality craftsmanship, personal service, and attention to detail.

This year, the company will celebrate a major milestone, the sale of its 1,000th home, a testament to its steady growth and deep commitment to the people and places it serves. Whether building a first home or a forever home, Stateson Homes is proud to deliver spaces that reflect the way people truly want to live.

For more information, visit www.statesonhomes.com.

