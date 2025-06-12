Mississippi Department of Employment Security Launches Pilot Partnership with Tallo to Expand Career Connections for Veterans in Defense Manufacturing

For Immediate Release

Date: June 12, 2025

JACKSON, MS –

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) has entered a partnership with Tallo, a national platform that connects talent with opportunity. The initiative aims to strengthen employment pathways in the defense manufacturing sector for Mississippi’s veterans and transitioning service members.

This effort is designed to enhance MDES’s existing veteran services by introducing a digital tool that helps connect military-affiliated job seekers with competitive, long-term career opportunities. By engaging defense manufacturers and related employers through Tallo, MDES adds a streamlined option to support veterans in identifying and pursuing in-demand roles.

While serving all state veterans, the collaboration complements ongoing efforts under the Jobs for Veterans State Grant (JVSG) program by emphasizing personalized support for veterans navigating complex life transitions, including recent service separations, housing instability, low income, or justice involvement.

“This is about adding another tool to our toolbox,” said Jason Pope, Ph.D., Executive Director of Workforce Programs at MDES. “MDES and MS Works remain the cornerstone of workforce development in Mississippi. Tallo expands our capacity to connect veterans with targeted employment opportunities in manufacturing, one of the state’s highest-demand sectors.”

Tallo’s platform operates as a digital support tool, enabling veterans to explore career pathways, highlight their credentials, and connect with employers actively recruiting talent with military experience. It enhances the existing services offered by MDES’s dedicated workforce professionals.

“Veterans bring experience, discipline, and technical ability to the workforce, but they often face challenges in visibility,” said Allison Danielsen, CEO of Tallo. “We’re honored to support MDES in this effort. Together, we’re opening more doors to sustainable careers that recognize and value veterans’ unique strengths.”

Key goals of the pilot initiative include:

Supporting defense manufacturers and related employers in utilizing the Tallo platform Enhancing employment opportunities for veterans and service members through targeted connections Providing digital tools and resources that complement MDES’s hands-on career services Assisting veterans in showcasing transferable skills and industry-relevant credentials Aligning military talent with one of Mississippi’s most critical and growing sectors



MDES maintains a strong commitment to personalized workforce development and helping Mississippi veterans get jobs. Mississippi’s Jobs for Veterans State Grant program is 100 percent funded by the U.S. Department of Labor through awards totaling $1.42M. To learn more or get involved, visit www.mdes.ms.gov/veterans.

####