Michael Jackson ONE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CELEBRATES 5,000 PERFORMANCES AT MANDALAY BAY RESORT AND CASINO

Beloved Production Now Features Innovative Upgrades and All-New Immersive Elements

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil, which performs nightly at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, celebrated a historic milestone of 5,000 performances on June 5 since opening in 2013. The high-energy production that pays tribute to the King of Pop also introduced all-new innovative elements earlier this year including new acts, a never-before-seen drone number, along with new costumes and reimagined technological upgrades.The high-profile audience specially invited for the one-time celebration reveled in the cast’s electric choreography and acrobatics set to Michael Jackson’s most well-known discography including “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” in addition to a newly introduced iconic song, “Another Part of Me”, now featured in the show. Following the 5,000th performance, the cast took to the stage for a commemorative photo, capturing the excitement of the evening and honoring the legacy of the show’s unforgettable performances.Performing for hundreds of thousands of guests from around the world since its debut, the internationally known production - the only live stage production in which to see and hear Michael Jackson - continues to spotlight choreography inspired by Michael’s own unique style, unbelievable human feats for which Cirque du Soleil is known, along with unexpected technological advancements that truly immerse every audience member into the heartbeat of the production.Michael Jackson ONE features an all-new summer schedule with performances Thursday – Monday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., giving guests more flexibility and making it easier than ever to make the show a seamless part of any Las Vegas itinerary.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one. Follow along on Instagram and Tik Tok to stay up to date on the production’s latest content.

