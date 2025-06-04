Gentreo Welcomes Ben Brandes as Board Advisor to Accelerate Growth in Life and Estate Planning Innovation

Ben Brandes, Gentreo Board Advisor Gentreo Online Estate and Life Planning

Gentreo appoints Ben Brandes as Board Advisor to help scale its mission of modern, accessible estate planning for families nationwide.

We are thrilled to have Ben join our team. His deep understanding of the aging and wellness sectors aligns perfectly with our vision to revolutionize estate planning for modern families.” — Renee Fry, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentreo , the leader in next-generation life and estate planning , is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Brandes as Board Advisor and equity partner. An industry leader with deep expertise in private equity, Brandes brings a strong focus on health, wellness, and aging, along with extensive experience helping mission-driven companies’ scale.As a Partner at NewOrigin Investments , Brandes has supported founder-led businesses across sectors such as AgeTech, healthcare services, and financial wellness—aligning capital with purpose to drive meaningful growth. His board advisory work spans strategic planning, capital raising, and operational execution, making him an ideal partner for Gentreo’s next stage."We are thrilled to have Ben join our team," said Renee Fry, CEO of Gentreo. "His deep understanding of the aging and wellness sectors aligns perfectly with our vision to revolutionize estate planning for modern families.""Gentreo is transforming how families plan for the future,” said Brandes. “I’m excited to support the company’s growth and help expand its impact in empowering individuals to protect what matters most."Gentreo continues to enhance its platform with tools that make estate planning simple, secure, and affordable. With Brandes’s strategic guidance, the company is positioned to deepen its reach and strengthen its commitment to families across the country.About GentreoGentreo is a digital estate planning platform that helps families create, store, and share essential documents - including wills, trusts, and healthcare proxies – throughout all stages of life. Designed for modern families, Gentreo makes estate and life planning more accessible, affordable, and dynamic. Learn more at www.gentreo.com

