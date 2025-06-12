'SEEKING FAIRNESS AT WORK' EARNS BOOK EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR CHAMPIONING WORKPLACE JUSTICE

'Seeking Fairness at Work' received the Book Excellence Award in the Business Category Award-winning Author, Hanna Hasl-Kelchner

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hanna Hasl-Kelchner ’s acclaimed book, 'Seeking Fairness at Work' , has been honored with the prestigious Book Excellence Award. This global recognition celebrates literary excellence across a wide range of genres. The book, which lays down unwritten rules at work to help employees and organizations navigate the complex challenges of workplace fairness, stood out in a competitive field of entries from around the world.Seeking Fairness at Work offers empowering insights for professionals, HR leaders, and business owners looking to build healthier and more equitable workplaces. With decades of experience as an attorney, business strategist, and leadership expert, Hasl-Kelchner brings clarity and practical tools to the often-confusing realm of workplace justice.“This award is incredibly meaningful,” says Hasl-Kelchner. “Fairness at work is not just a lofty ideal, it’s essential to long-term success and employee well-being. I’m honored that this message is resonating with so many readers.”To celebrate the Book Excellence Award, Hasl-Kelchner’s award-winning book is available at a special price The Book Excellence Awards recognize authors and publishers from around the world whose work has made a significant impact. Winners are selected based on originality, quality of writing, and market appeal.About the Author:Hanna Hasl-Kelchner is a multi-award-winning author, workplace culture expert, and member of the editorial board of the Journal of Business Ethics Education. She's advised organizations from the White House to S&P 500 companies, combining an Ivy League MBA with an extensive legal background. Hanna's latest book is "Seeking Fairness at Work: Cracking the New Code of Greater Employee Engagement, Retention & Satisfaction". She has appeared on Fox News, MSNBC, and many other leading media outlets.

