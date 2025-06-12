Tracy Drost Appointed Mrs. Illinois America 2025, Launches Statewide Mission to Mentor Youth in Philanthropy

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mrs. America organization has proudly appointed Tracy Drost as Mrs. Illinois America 2025, recognizing her commitment to community service, mentorship, and purposeful leadership. As a devoted mother, advocate, and change-maker, Tracy is launching her statewide platform, focused on mentoring children to become compassionate and philanthropic leaders — a vision deeply rooted in her own family’s way of life.

Tracy’s mission is clear: empower children to see the power of giving, not just as a way to help others, but as a path to emotional growth, self-worth, and long-lasting impact. Her work centers around teaching kids that kindness is a superpower and that service creates ripple effects that build stronger communities and healthier individuals.

“Philanthropy isn't just about donating money — it's about showing up, using your voice, and giving your time,” says Tracy. “When we teach kids to lead with their hearts, we’re setting them up to be bold, compassionate adults who lift the world around them.”

With a personal history of raising children who have been actively involved in giving back, Tracy is taking her grassroots approach statewide. She will utilize her title to highlight programs, lead service-based initiatives, and collaborate with organizations that align with her mission to instill generosity, gratitude, and civic responsibility in the next generation.

About Tracy Drost:
Tracy Drost is a wife, mother of three, and passionate community advocate. Her life's work has centered on nurturing compassion in youth and creating a culture of giving within her family and local community. Now, as Mrs. Illinois America 2025, she is bringing that vision to life on a grander scale — encouraging schools, parents, and organizations across Illinois to empower children through service.

Follow Tracy’s journey and learn how to get involved in her youth philanthropy initiatives by visiting https://www.instagram.com/mrsilamerica25/

"Inspiring children to give is more than charity — it’s a legacy."- Tracy Drost, Mrs. Illinois America

