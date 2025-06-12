Construction of Serbia-Hungary oil pipeline strategically important project for both countries

Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović spoke today in Belgrade with representatives of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as well as the companies MOL, Naftna Industrija Srbije and Transnafta, about the implementation of the project to build the Serbia-Hungary oil pipeline.

