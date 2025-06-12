Submit Release
Statements from Montenegro do not add to stability in region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses deep concern regarding the statements coming from Montenegro, in the context of support for the independence of the so-called Kosovo and active lobbying for Priština's membership in international organisations, which is contrary to international law and the Charter of the United Nations, but also to good neighbourly relations.

