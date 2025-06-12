Statements from Montenegro do not add to stability in region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses deep concern regarding the statements coming from Montenegro, in the context of support for the independence of the so-called Kosovo and active lobbying for Priština's membership in international organisations, which is contrary to international law and the Charter of the United Nations, but also to good neighbourly relations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.