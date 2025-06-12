Wolfestone Group set to attend Bio International Convention

Join us for BIO 2025

Alex Parr, Managing Director of Wolfestone Group will be at the event

WASHINGTON, DC, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEADING language service provider (LSP), the Wolfestone Group , will be attending the Bio International Convention next week.The event, which is the largest and most comprehensive event for biotechnology, takes place June 16-19, 2025, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.It represents the full ecosystem of biotech and has more than 20,000 industry leaders from across the world.Last year, the convention had nearly 20,000 registrants, 1,500+ exhibitors, featured more than 60,000 partnering meetings, and 68 countries attended.Managing Director of the Wolfestone Group, Alex-Michelle Parr, said: “I am so excited to be attending the Bio International Convention this year.“We have worked closely with the biotech industry since 2006 and we’re looking forward to continuing that relationship. Life sciences have always been a big translation client for us.“This event offers the chance to hear from some insightful people and build some relationships for the present and the future.”About Wolfestone GroupFounded in 2006, Wolfestone Group is an end-to-end language service provider, with a global network of linguists. Wolfestone Group offers clients a one-stop shop for all their translation, interpretation, and localization needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.