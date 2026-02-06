VoiceBox Announces Suite of New AI Multimedia Solutions

VoiceBox has released three new AI services this year, providing clients with a range of options.

By bolstering our AI services, we can offer a balance of services that gives our clients choice.” — Sophie Muller, Head of VoiceBox

SWANSEA, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEADING multimedia agency, VoiceBox , has released multiple new AI solutions to bolster its media accessibility and localisation offering. The AI services now part of the VoiceBox family include AI dubbing , voice cloning, lip syncing and audio interpretation.AI dubbing works by automatically transcribing spoken word, translating the transcription in real-time, and then generating an AI voice over to be reviewed by project managers.VoiceBox’s AI dubbing is available in 70 languages.AI voice cloning copies a person’s voice, rather than generating an AI voice over, and uses that cloned voice to speak in a different language, or to read out a new set of text. Clients retain ownership of the voice clone, which will not be used in other circumstances. AI audio interpretation is used for live events. It involves the AI engine listening to the source audio and then transcribing and translating it into the language(s) required. An AI voice over speaks the translation in near real-time, acting as a language interpreter.VoiceBox’s AI audio interpretation is available in 82 languages.“It wasn’t a decision we took lightly,” said Sophie Muller, Head of VoiceBox.“I haven’t always been a fan of AI services. I’ve had concerns of an ethical persuasion and concerns surrounding the employment of those who make what I do every day possible.“However, over the last 15 months I have seen that AI in production has been really homed in on across the industry. For example, the AI voice generator market in 2025 was worth USD 4.16 billion and is projected to hit USD 20.71 billion by 2031.“It was a case of joining in or missing out and a business decision was taken. We couldn’t be left behind!”With this strategic move, VoiceBox expands its existing AI services, which already includes AI live captions, AI subtitles and AI voice overs. VoiceBox’s AI services complement the plethora of human services available.Sophie continued: “We want to offer our clients a best-in-class service. We feel we do that with our end-to-end, dedicated project management.“By bolstering our AI services, we can offer a balance of services that gives our clients choice. Whether they want a human for trust and emotion or AI for speed and smaller budgets, we have different options for different purposes.”

