myWorld Ranked Among the Top 3 Cashback Apps of 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- myWorld ranks third among cashback providers in the latest assessment by Brazilian finance platform iDinheiro , securing its place among the top 3 cashback apps of 2025.• AI-powered solutions: Cutting-edge shopping technologies are continuously enhancing the customer experience.• Added value with myWorld Premium : Consumers can now experience myWorld’s exclusive Premium benefits free of charge for one month.• myWorld App 2.0: Major enhancements in the shopping experience will be introduced at the end of September 2025.Brazil’s popular finance platform iDinheiro has ranked myWorld third in its latest evaluation of cashback apps, placing it among the top performers of the year. In addition to the amount of cashback, aspects such as user-friendliness, variety of offers and additional features, user ratings were also considered — with 3.7 stars in the App Store and 4.2 on Google Play, myWorld is among the leaders. The app received special praise for its additional benefits, such as “Shopping Points” redeemable for further discounts and its international partner network, which enables a wide selection and high flexibility in shopping. This combination drives user satisfaction and strengthens myWorld’s position as a global platform for smart, value-driven shopping.“Receiving this recognition is a testament to the dedication of our local team in Brazil and the continued support of our headquarters”, says Gian Marco Bronzato, CEO of myWorld Americas. “By actively listening to our shoppers and partners, we remain committed to delivering a top-notch shopping-with-benefits experience and to continuously expanding opportunities for all.”Ana Bezerra, Operations Supervisor Americas at myWorld, adds: “Being ranked as one of the top 3 cashback apps of 2025, according to iDinheiro, reflects our commitment to providing our members with a smarter and more personalized shopping experience.”myWorld increasingly relies on AI-powered solutionsThe positive ranking comes at a time of continuous innovation. Since the end of 2023, the myWorld App has undergone a comprehensive redesign and technical upgrade. AI-based solutions play a key role in making the shopping experience even more modern and engaging for myWorld customers. One example is Maiko, an AI-powered chatbot that has been available on the shopping platform myworld.com and in the myWorld App for over a year. Maiko now handles more than 90% of all service requests automatically—around the clock, in over 50 countries, and in the local language.Another major application of AI is the personalized delivery of offers: Whenever members return to the myWorld platforms, they will find Cashback Deals, products and partners tailored to their individual click behaviour. This data-driven marketing is made possible by the integration of one of the world’s leading campaign management tools, which analyses myWorld customers’ shopping data in real time using AI. The impact is measurable: Last year, personalized banners achieved up to 300% higher click-through rates compared to generic content.myWorld Premium: Added value for consumers and businessesAnother major milestone in the evolution of myWorld’s shopping platforms was the launch of the myWorld Premium Membership in fall 2024. This subscription model offers shopping community members exclusive benefits—most notably, significantly higher Cashback rates on every purchase. myWorld is also increasing the gamification factor within the Premium model: The Premium Level Program takes subscribers on an exciting journey through 18 levels packed with incentives—including monthly and annual prize draws. Currently, the myWorld Premium Membership can be tested free of charge for one month, with no obligation.myWorld is also expanding its Premium concept to the B2B segment: The Premium Partnership model recently has been rolled out globally. This offering includes a comprehensive advertising package tailored specifically to the needs of SMEs, boosting their visibility across all myWorld platforms and channels—with zero effort required from the Premium Partner and at minimal cost. A free trial version of the Premium Partnership will be available shortly.More fun & Cashback: myWorld App 2.0 launching this fallHighly anticipated updates to myworld.com and the myWorld App are set to launch at the end of September 2025. “We don’t want to give away too much just yet,” says Ana Bezerra, “but we can already share that we’re doubling down on AI-powered technologies and significantly expanding our gamification features. And most importantly: our shoppers can look forward to even more Cashback.”About myWorld:myWorld operates the global myWorld Benefit Program, offering a wide range of attractive benefits for members, retailers, and service providers. Members earn Cashback and Shopping Points whenever they shop with myWorld partners, whether online or in-store. Partners benefit from an efficient customer loyalty program that helps increase brand visibility and sales. With over 16 million members and almost 500,000 points of acceptance in more than 50 markets worldwide, myWorld is transforming customer loyalty. For more information, please visit https://corporate.myworld.com/en

