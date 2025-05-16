Forte Opening Solutions Names Graham Thayer CEO Amid Strategic Growth

Graham Thayer, CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forte Opening Solutions (Forte) today announced the appointment of Graham Thayer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Thayer brings over 25 years of experience in the building materials industry, with a strong background in architecturally specified commercial openings. Throughout his career, he has consistently championed high-performance product lines that have reshaped market expectations and driven profitable growth.Thayer served as senior vice president and business leader of Masonite Architectural from 2016 to 2020, prior to its 2024 divestiture and subsequent rebranding to Forte Opening Solutions. During his tenure, Thayer successfully expanded the business through multiple strategic acquisitions and a strong focus on innovative, architecturally specified products. Most recently, Thayer was the managing partner at Rondeau Partners, a strategic planning and development services firm that advises manufacturing companies on operational and commercial growth."Graham’s deep understanding of the commercial openings sector and his proven track record of value-driven leadership make him the ideal choice to lead Forte into its next chapter,” said Tom Ninneman, chairman of Forte. "We’re confident that his customer-first mindset will continue to elevate Forte’s reputation for architectural door excellence."Thayer’s appointment comes as the newly minted Forte Opening Solutions brand experiences a reinvigorated drive to deliver superior architectural commercial door solutions throughout education, healthcare, hospitality, and institutional environments."I’m thrilled to step into this leadership role at Forte and reconnect with a business that has always prioritized craftsmanship and customer trust," said Thayer. "Our focus will be on accelerating growth by continuing to build on the product innovations and deep partnerships that already define the Forte brand."About Forte Opening Solutions Forte Opening Solutions delivers a full range of commercial door systems and components designed to meet performance needs and design priorities across education, healthcare, hospitality, and office spaces. Previously known as Masonite Architectural, Forte Opening Solutions is backed by a legacy of trusted brands, including Marshfield DoorSystems, Algoma Hardwoods, Mohawk Doors, Baillargeon, and Harring. Forte is committed to making every door, every interaction, and every opening unforgettable. Learn more at www.forteopenings.com ______________________________Forte Solutions Cadres et Portes nomme Graham Thayer au poste de PDG dans un contexte de croissance stratégique16 mai 2025 – Forte Solutions Cadres et Portes (Forte) a annoncé aujourd’hui la nomination de Graham Thayer au poste de président-directeur général (PDG). M. Thayer cumule plus de 25 ans d’expérience dans l’industrie des matériaux de construction, avec une solide expertise dans le domaine des ouvertures commerciales à spécifications architecturales. Tout au long de sa carrière, il a constamment mis de l’avant des gammes de produits haute performance qui ont redéfini les attentes du marché et stimulé une croissance rentable.M. Thayer a occupé le poste de vice-président principal et chef de la direction de Masonite Architectural de 2016 à 2020, avant la cession de l’entreprise en 2024 et sa transformation en Forte Solutions Cadres et Portes. Durant son mandat, il a réussi à faire croître l’entreprise par le biais de plusieurs acquisitions stratégiques et d’une forte concentration sur les produits innovants à vocation architecturale. Plus récemment, il était associé directeur chez Rondeau Partners, une firme de services-conseils en planification stratégique qui accompagne les fabricants dans leur croissance opérationnelle et commerciale.“La vaste connaissance de M. Thayer du secteur des ouvertures commerciales et son historique de leadership axé sur la création de valeur font de lui le candidat idéal pour guider Forte dans sa prochaine phase de développement”, a déclaré Tom Ninneman, président du conseil d’administration de Forte. “Nous sommes convaincus que sa vision centrée sur le client continuera de rehausser la réputation de Forte en matière d’excellence dans le domaine des portes architecturales.”Cette nomination survient alors que la nouvelle marque Forte Solutions Cadres et Portes connaît un élan renouvelé pour offrir des solutions de portes architecturales commerciales de haute qualité dans les secteurs de l’éducation, de la santé, de l’hôtellerie et des établissements institutionnels.“Je suis ravi d’assumer ce rôle de direction chez Forte et de renouer avec une entreprise qui a toujours mis l’accent sur le savoir-faire et la confiance des clients”, a déclaré M. Thayer. “Notre priorité sera d’accélérer la croissance en continuant à miser sur les innovations de produits et les partenariats solides qui définissent déjà la marque Forte.”À propos de Forte Solutions Cadres et PortesForte Solutions Cadres et Portes propose une gamme complète de systèmes et de composants de portes commerciales conçus pour répondre aux exigences de performance et aux priorités esthétiques des secteurs de l’éducation, de la santé, de l’hôtellerie et des bureaux. Anciennement connue sous le nom de Masonite Architectural, Forte Solutions Cadres et Portes s’appuie sur l’héritage de marques reconnues, dont Marshfield DoorSystems, Algoma Hardwoods, Mohawk Doors, Baillargeon et Harring. Forte s’engage à rendre chaque porte, chaque interaction et chaque ouverture mémorables. Pour en savoir plus: www.forteopenings.com

