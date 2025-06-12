Fifteen DE Main Street Programs Earn National Designations

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware on Main Street Program, operated by the Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB), is announcing that four Downtown Main Street Programs have earned reaccreditation status, and another 11 have earned continued affiliate status from Main Street America.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce a list of designated programs that have committed to creating meaningful improvements to their downtowns through the Main Street Approach™.

These designations serve as a powerful advocacy tool. They show local stakeholders, as well as city, state, and national funders, that a Main Street program has an established position within a nationwide movement. Main Street America’s 45-year proven track record of economic success and community building has created a lasting impact.

Certificates were presented to the organizations at the quarterly Main Street meeting held in the Milford Police Department’s Community Room on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

“I’m incredibly proud of the dedication, passion, and work that each of these Main Street programs put into economic development and revitalization of their downtown areas,” said Delaware on Main Street Coordinator Anastasia Jackson. “Their tireless efforts show what’s possible when engaged leaders work together to shape places that reflect the people they serve.”

The four programs earning reaccreditation status are: Downtown Wilmington Visions, Downtown Dover Partnership, Downtown Milford, Inc., and Rehoboth Beach Main Street, Inc.

To quality for Accredited status, Main Street America’s top designation tier, communities must demonstrate a proved track record of achieving outcomes in alignment with the Main Street Approach™ and exceptional performance in six areas: broad-based community commitment to revitalization; inclusive leadership and organizational capacity; diversified funding and sustainable program operations; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated impact and results.

The remaining 11 downtown programs receiving affiliate status are: City of Harrington, City of Seaford, Cornerstone West CDC, Main Street Delaware City, Middletown Main Street, Milton Main Street, New Castle County Council, Old Brandywine Village, Smyrna Main Street, Town of Georgetown, and The Newark Partnership.

To quality for Affiliate status, Main Street America’s second designation tier, communities must demonstrate a strong commitment to the Main Street model and dedication to achieving outcomes in six areas: broad-based community commitment to revitalization; inclusive leadership and organizational capacity; diversified funding and sustainable program operations; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated impact and results.

In 2024, six of the Delaware on Main Street programs alone generated $270,684,858 million in local reinvestment, facilitated the creation of 175 full-time and 426 part-time jobs, and helped open 67 new businesses. They completed 50 rehabilitation projects, 18 public improvement projects, and 69 new construction projects. Volunteers also contributed more than 21-thousand hours. According to Main Street America, on average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support its operations, $21.73 was reinvested into its downtown and commercial corridor communities.

To learn more about the Delaware on Main Street Program, visit de.gov/demainst.

