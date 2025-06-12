For Immediate Release: June 12, 2025

CIA Director John Ratcliffe Delivers on President Trump’s Executive Order

Releases more than 1,000 pages on Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s Assassination

Today, CIA released 54 declassified documents related to Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination consistent with President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14176. This release provides an additional 1,450 pages of historic material that the Agency is making available to the public for the very first time.

These documents complement the thousands of pages that CIA provided to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) as part of their public releases related to former President John F. Kennedy from earlier this year. The records reveal for the first time that Senator Kennedy shared his experiences traveling to the former Soviet Union with CIA, reflecting his patriotic commitment to serving his country.

CIA remains dedicated to fulfilling President Trump’s mandate to release all records related to the assassination of Senator Kennedy, and today’s efforts represent another significant step toward achieving that goal.

“Today’s release delivers on President Trump’s commitment to maximum transparency, enabling the CIA to shine light on information that serves the public interest,” said CIA Director John Ratcliffe. “I am proud to share our work on this incredibly important topic with the American people.”

This release is the product of a collaborative effort directed by President Trump and led by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, with strong coordination and partnership among CIA, Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and NARA.

“Today’s release is another important step in fulfilling President Trump’s commitment to maximum transparency. Thank you to those at the CIA, ODNI, and NARA who worked hard to locate, review, and digitize these documents, many of which have never been released publicly before," said DNI Gabbard. “We will continue coordinating with our partners across the Intelligence Community to fulfill President Trump’s promise of maximum transparency."

“Lifting the veil on the RFK papers is a necessary step toward restoring trust in American government,” said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “I commend President Trump for his courage and his commitment to transparency. I’m grateful also to Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe for their dogged efforts to root out and declassify these documents.”

The newly released materials bring the total number of CIA documents declassified and published on this matter to more than 200, amounting to nearly 5,000 pages.

The documents are now accessible online at cia.gov and archives.gov/rfk

